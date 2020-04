TYLER, Texas — Officials in Smith County are holding a press conference in Tyler to update residents on the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, there are 125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 59 recoveries and three deaths.

Nearly a week after Gov. Abbott announced steps to slowly reopen the Texas economy, retail businesses are starting to reopen on a to-go basis and hospitals in East Texas are allowing elective surgeries.

This story will be updated frequently.