Smith County officials issue burn ban citation after brush fire damages properties

LINDALE, Texas — The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office issued a citation after brush piles got out of control Tuesday afternoon and damaged several properties in the Lindale area.

Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said in a statement that a property owner was given a citation for burning during a burn ban, which is a Class C misdemeanor carrying a fine up to $500.

Smith County commissioners issued the burn ban on July 5.

According to Hogue, the property owner was burning four brush piles Tuesday morning off of County Road 35 (Lavender Road). Firefighters put out the fires and asked the owner to stay with them until the flames were completely extinguished.

Later around 2 p.m., the Lindale Fire Department was called to the same property because the fires had gotten out of control.

Hogue said the blaze spread behind neighboring residents' properties, across a pasture and burned roughly a quarter mile down County Road 492 (Ann Campbell Road) near the Swan community.

The flames burned 20 round hay bales, got near houses, damaged two vehicles and officials had to relocate horses, Hogue said.

Firefighters had the blaze contained by about 7:30 p.m. and it was smoldering Wednesday morning, according to Smith County. Hogue said officials will check on the scene periodically to ensure the fire doesn't reignite.

He reminded Smith County citizens that if a burn ban violation causes damage to other people's property, the person who violates the order could face a lawsuit.