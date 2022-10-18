Smith County officials search for man accused of shooting person in their car

Officials said Kendrick Bell Jr. is wanted for questioning and he's considered armed and dangerous.

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of shooting a person by firing several rounds at their vehicle earlier this month.

Kendrick Bell Jr., 27, is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting on Oct. 8, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

Officials said he is wanted for questioning and he's considered armed and very dangerous. The sheriff's office said he is suspected of shooting someone while they were in their car.

Bell's vehicle has been found and investigators don't know what he's driving now. Bell is 5'7" and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes.