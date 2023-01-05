Smith County officials search for runaway 16-year-old girl from Lindale area

Those who have information regarding her location are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (903) 566-6600.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who ran away from her home nearly three months ago.

Alannis Skye Loving's father reported that she ran away from their home on County Road 431 near Lindale on Oct. 18, 2022. Several leads on her location have been unreliable.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office said her father has made contact with Skye through text in the recent past.

Loving is 5’2" and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is not on any medications and does not have any physical or mental illness.

The sheriff's office said Skye frequently runs away from home and she has friends in the Lindale area.