SILVER Alert issued for missing 73-year-old Smith County man with dementia

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old Smith County man.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Freddie Lee Head was last seen leaving his residence, south of Hideaway Lake around 7 p.m., Wednesday night.

Officials say he was headed to an address in northwest Smith County, however, no one was at the residence, and it's unknown if he made it there or not.

Head was driving a 1996 maroon Dodge Ram 1500 pickup bearing the Texas license plate number: BC65734. He was last seen driving west on I-20, near Terrell, at approximately 9:30 p.m.



Head is a white male, who stands 5'6" and weighs 160 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. The SCSO says Head is on medication for dementia and a heart condition, and does not have his medication with him. He is believed to be in danger due to his cognitive and physical disabilities.