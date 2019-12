SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for property theft.

According to the SCSO, David Dwayne Melton, 53, is accused of stealing between $2,500 and $30,000 worth of property.

He is described as a white male, 5' 8" and weighs about 220-pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

If anyone has information on Melton's whereabouts, contact the sheriff's office at 903-590-2784 or 903-566-6600.