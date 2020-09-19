Smith County officials searching for suspect in shooting on Highway 64 near Chapel Hill

Deputies responded to a deadly conduct report near the intersection of State Highway 64 East and Spur 248 in the Chapel Hill area.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting on State Highway 64 early Friday morning.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, around12:30 a.m., deputies responded to a deadly conduct report near the intersection of State Highway 64 East and Spur 248 in the Chapel Hill area.

Upon arrival, deputies located a victim. They later learned that the victim was driving an 18-wheeler tanker truck southbound on Loop 323 near E. Commerce St.

The suspect was driving a late model Ford F-250 in the adjacent lane. Both vehicles turned left onto Old Henderson Highway and then left onto Highway 64. As they continued east on Hwy 64, they neared the intersection of Spur 248.

Shots were then fired from the F-250 toward the tanker truck. One of the shots shattered the driver’s side mirror and fragments of glass struck the victim. The Ford F-250 continued east on Hwy 64 and drove away from the area.