Officials seek identity of man wanted for multiple home burglaries in Lindale area

LINDALE, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in a recent rash of home burglaries in the Lindale area.

According to the SCSO, the suspect has been entering into unlocked residences during the nighttime hours. During these burglaries, the homeowners have been asleep while the suspect took valuable items from their homes.

On one occasion, officials say the suspect removed an alcoholic beverage from a refrigerator.

" These entries are bold in nature and could become dangerous for the victims if alerted to the presence of an intruder," the SCSO said.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly 18 to 30 years of age, about 5’8” to 6’0”, slender build with short hair.

If you recognize this individual or have any information pertaining to these cases, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or Detective Kevin Londoff at (903) 590-2615. You may also email Detective Londoff at klondoff@smith-county.com.