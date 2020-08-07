Smith County officials seeking help identifying individuals who scattered tire deflation devices along I-20

More than 30 have been collected in the past week.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual(s) responsible for scattering/manufacturing several caltrops made of welded rebar on Interstate 20 from U.S. 69 in Smith County to Farm-to-Market Road 314 in Van Zandt County.

A caltrop is a device with four metal points arranged so when any three are on the ground, the fourth projects upward as a hazard to the hooves of horses or to pneumatic tires. This device is a tire deflation device and is a prohibited weapon by the Texas Penal Code (Chapter 46 section 46.05). These devices are made of rebar and are approximately three inches in size. They are welded, sharpened at every point and painted black.

The Texas Department of Transportation maintenance crews have stepped up debris collection in an ongoing effort to remove this dangerous road hazard. More than 30 have been collected in the past week.