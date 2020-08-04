SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County and City of Tyler officials hope to announce some coronavirus recoveries during a press conference on Thursday.

City of Tyler public information officer Jenny Wells confirmed the news to CBS19.

The press conference will be held at 2 p.m. at the Smith County Commissioners Court.

As of Wednesday, April 8, at 10:15 a.m., there are 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County. The county has also recorded two deaths.

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

