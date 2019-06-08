TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Commissioners Court will consider the budget for the Smith County 911 Emergency Communications District in a meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Smith County Courthouse Annex, 200 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler.

The district is one of 26 of its kind in Texas and works to design, implement and administer a countywide 911 system, according to its website.

A board of managers governs the district, and Texas law requires the district to submit its budget to the Smith County Commissioners Court and municipalities for review and comments.

