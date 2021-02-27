Smith County officials work to receive, distribute water flown in on military planes

Some of the agencies picked up the pallets of water they needed, while others were delivered by the Texas National Guard.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County officials have continued to receive and distribute water this week that was delivered to East Texas by military planes sent by the state of Texas.

Government agencies, including cities, counties and school districts, as well as nonprofits and other various organizations throughout the region, requested water from the state following last week’s winter storm.

As of Friday, water has been distributed to the following agencies and organizations:

Henderson, Cherokee, Van Zandt Wood and Rusk counties

the cities of Eustace, Athens, Mineola, Willis Point, Palestine and Grand Saline

Tyler, Athens, Eustace, Fruitvale, Willis Point, Whitehouse and Jacksonville ISDs

Northeast Tyler Public Health District, Red Cross, Troup Fire Department, Whitehouse Fire Department, CAMP V in Tyler, Highway 80 Rescue Mission in Tyler, Refuge of Light in Tyler, St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Tyler, Rose Valley Apartments in Tyler, Cornerstone and HOPE in Jacksonville