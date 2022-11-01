Smith County OKs nearly $3.7 million in COVID-19 federal funding to improve city of Winona sewer system

Through the ARPA monies, Smith County is paying for a lift station and a force main and to close down the city's old wastewater plant.

WINONA, Texas — Smith County commissioners approved on Tuesday to use almost $3.7 million in federal COVID-19 funding to pay for a water/sewer project allowing the city of Winona's wastewater to be treated at the East Texas Municipal Utility District.

Smith County has received over $45 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, which is meant to provide relief from the pandemic and its economic impacts.

According to Smith County, the city of Winona has struggled with complying with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality guidelines due to wastewater discharge for over 10 years. The city has been fined more than $90,000.

Lane Thompson, with the East Texas Municipal Utility District, said in a presentation that failing to maintain TCEQ wastewater compliance could weaken economic growth and hinder receiving future funding.

Through the ARPA monies, Smith County is paying for a lift station and a force main and to close down the city's old wastewater plant. Winona's wastewater would be sent to ETMUD for treatment. The total cost is set to be $3,677,516, the Smith County statement read.

County officials said the benefits of this project include:

Lower operation and maintenance costs for Winona residents

Regionalization of wastewater treatment for better service to northern Smith County residents

Improved water quality for the Sabine River Basin

Better marketability for commercial property

The commissioners court heard a presentation about the project in October about using the ARPA funds in this way.

Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips said the project will help both the city of Winona and the neighboring UT Health Northeast, off of U.S. Highway 271 North – with ongoing water/sewer issues.

He said he couldn't think of a better way to use the ARPA funds.