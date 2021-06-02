Smith County, other area counties come down from 'high hospitalization' threshold, lighter restrictions for businesses

The Piney Woods Trauma Service Area had been deemed an “area with high hospitalization” since Dec. 21.

TYLER, Texas — After reporting hospital capacity at less than 15% of COVID-19 patients for seven consecutive days since Jan. 29, the Piney Woods Trauma Service Area (TSA-G) is no longer designated as an “area with high hospitalization,” as defined by Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32.

Counties included in Trauma Service Area G include: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood.

This means lighter restrictions on the capacity for local restaurants and many business establishments.

Under Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32. businesses that were previously allowed to operate at no more than 50% occupancy can now operate up to 75% of their total listed occupancy. Additionally, under GA-32, bars are allowed to reopen.

Although lesser restrictions have now kicked in under GA-32 order, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran reemphasized the need for individuals and businesses to remain diligent in the fight against the Coronavirus.

“I am exceedingly happy for our community that businesses are now able to operate at higher occupancy levels, but this is not the time to become complacent or unwise with our decision-making. With additional strains of the virus making their way to East Texas, and the need for more time to roll out the administration of vaccines, we should continue to make smart choices to wear a mask, avoid large crowds, keep our distance, wash our hands often, and stay home if we feel sick. We don’t want the positive trends to begin to reverse themselves.”

The Piney Woods Trauma Service Area had been deemed an “area with high hospitalization” since Dec. 21.

Business owners are encouraged to review the specific language of Executive Order GA-32 to learn what restrictions are placed on their business establishments. Questions regarding the applicability of GA-32 should be directed to the Office of the Governor, the Texas Department of State Health Services, or the appropriate section of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.