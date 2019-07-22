TROUP, Texas — Smith County has teamed up with the city of Troup to repave the citie's roadways.

With this partnership, Troup will be able to repave their roads at a lower cost, saving about 20%. The city will pay for the roads within the city limits, and the outside parts will be paid for by Smith County.

"We agreed to buy bulk paving material at the same cost that the city gets it for because they do such large paving projects," Troup Mayor Joe Carlyle said.

However, Troup is not the only city doing this partnership.

In 2017, a Smith County judge gave cities within the county the opportunity to opt-in on the project.

"With the county being the contractor on the job, you're not paying any general conditions that a regular road contractor would charge and none of the profit overhead," Carlyle said.

The city of Troup has worked with Smith County in the past to repave their roads.

Last year, three other streets were paved from the same project. The plan is to do one more round of streets next year.

"We can only do a few projects with this program a year under this program, we can't do as much as we would like," Carlyle said.

The roads being paved in this cycle include County Line Road, North and South Church Streets, and Pascal Road.