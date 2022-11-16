Smith County Peace Officers Association donates nearly 1,000 pounds of food to PATH

SMPO delivered the boxes Wednesday morning.

TYLER, Texas — Smith County Peace Officers Association delivered boxes of food to the nonprofit PATH in Tyler Wednesday morning.

SCPOA was able to deliver almost 1,000 pounds of canned and non-perishable food items to the nonprofit, also known as People Attempting to Help, with the help of fellow employees and other agencies.

Donations were gathered at the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Smith County Courthouse, Smith County Annex Building, Smith County Emergency Operations Center, Smith County Juvenile Probation, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Tyler Police Department.