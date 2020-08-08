Smith County plans to lower tax rate, public hearings to begin Tuesday

The commissioners court is set to host a budget hearing at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Smith County Courthouse Annex.

TYLER, Texas — As Smith County plans to lower its property tax rate by a penny, residents will be able to voice their concerns to the Smith County Commissioners Court over the proposed tax rate and budget at a public hearing Tuesday evening.

According to the proposed 2021 fiscal year budget filed by Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, the tax rate could be 33.5 cents per $100 valuation, which is down from 2020’s 34.5 cents per $100 valuation.

The commissioners court is set to host a budget hearing at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Smith County Courthouse Annex.