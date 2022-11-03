Flint poker room shut down by Smith County

"A gambling establishment operating in public or receiving an economic benefit are illegal in Texas," Putman said.

FLINT, Texas — A Smith County poker room has been shut down and is under investigation after deputies executed a search warrant at the business overnight Friday.

A search warrant was issued for Top Shelf Poker Room, located at 17968 FM 2493 Suite 141 in Flint, but no arrests have been made, Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said.

A notice stating that the poker room is in violation of Chapter 47 of the Texas Penal Code, which addresses the legality of gambling establishments, has been posted on the business' door, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said.

"A gambling establishment operating in public or receiving an economic benefit is illegal in Texas," Putman said.