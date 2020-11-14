Smith County police officers gain hands-on training in program to locate missing people with cognitive disorders

“I couldn’t think of a more rewarding experience than to bring someone their loved one that’s been lost,” Tyler Police Department officer Scott Behrand said.

TYLER, Texas — Several Smith County police officers gained both classroom and hands-on knowledge this week in a program that can be a life-saver for families who have loved ones experiencing dementia, autism and other cognitive impairments.

Over Thursday and Friday, eight officers from Tyler, Bullard and Lindale police departments and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office became certified in Project Lifesaver – a program that uses radio frequency technology to track down people who have wandered away from their caregiver using a transmitter bracelet.

Project Lifesaver, which has been used in Smith County for 17 years, works in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The alliance oversees the client list for the program and other administrative duties.

“It gives us hands-on training and absolutely gives us confidence in equipment,” Tyler Police Department officer Scott Behrand said. “You wouldn’t believe how proficient this is and how this expands our capabilities and achieves a successful mission of bringing loved ones back.”