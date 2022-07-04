Smith County property catches fire, cause under investigation

Two cars and a storage container were burned in the blaze.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Strong winds and fire can be a disastrous combination.

After a Smith County property caught fire Thursday afternoon, local fire departments say they want to warn the community about how fires can thrive in current weather conditions.

Around 2 p.m., multiple fire departments responded to a structure and vehicle fire in the 225000 block of County Road 3105.

Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Josh Hill says the fire was burning in the northeast direction and approximately two acres were burned including "a couple spare parts used for vehicles, and a storage container."

According to Hill, no injuries were reported and at this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Hill says there was a reported power outage earlier in the day and shortly after the power company serving the area came out to make repairs, the fire was reported.

Once the fire began, Hill says the high winds definitely played a role in the rapid spread.

"With very high winds like we do have today, with the humidity levels what they are, and the wind speeds its extremely dangerous to burn," Hill said.