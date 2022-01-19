Smith County property taxes due January 31

Payments can be made easier than ever this year. By scanning the QR code on your statement, it will take you directly to the payment page on your account.

TYLER, Texas — Smith County Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber is reminding property owners that taxes are due at the end of this month, and he is urging people to pay online.

“I think it will be a game changer in how people pay their property taxes,” Barber said.

The Tax Office mailed out 177,175 property tax statements in October. The deadline for paying them is Monday, January 31, 2022. Tax payers can make their payments online; in person; through the Tax Office’s drop-box at the Cotton Belt Building; or by mail. The envelope must be postmarked on or before January 31 to be accepted as an on-time payment through the mail.

Barber said for those who want to pay in-person at the Tax Office, expect long lines and wait times.

Taxpayers are encouraged to go online at at the Public Tax Smith County website to pay their tax bills with debit or credit card or e-check, which is the easiest and fastest way to pay, Barber said.

When you pay online with an e-check, information from your bank account and routing numbers are needed, it is free. You can skip the line at the Tax Office and do not have to pay postage or credit card fees. Ensure all of your banking information is correct to avoid any additional fees.

Barber asked that when dropping off property tax payments in the drop box, people write their phone numbers on the envelope so the Tax Office can call them if any issues come up or questions need answered. He also said they will not accept cash left in the drop box. There is a sign pointing to the drop box, which is on the Glenwood Boulevard side of the Cotton Belt Building, located at 1517 W. Front St. in Tyler.

The Tax Office also takes payments in person with cash, check, money order and debit or credit cards. A 2.5% fee is added to debit or credit card payments.

Barber said his office does take partial payments, and he encourages people to pay what they can, when they can since late fees are only added to the balance due.

Once delinquent, 7% penalties and interest are added to what is due. Those fees increase by 2% for each month payments are late. If the property taxes are not paid by July 1, 2022, there is a total of 33% in penalty, interest and collection fees added to the account, Barber said.

For those who have paid off their mortgage company within the last year, and who have not received a property tax bill directly, Barber asks them to call his office as soon as possible.

The Tax Office in the Cotton Belt Building is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Property tax payments can also be made in person at the Tax Office Substations, at 2616 S. Main St. in Lindale; and in Noonday, at 15405 Highway 155 South.