TYLER, Texas — One hundred days ago Tuesday, Smith County began to record COVID-19 statistics. As of Tuesday, there are 199 confirmed cases of the virus, though 150 of those who tested positive have recovered.

"Looking at trends, the number of active cases is on the decline,” said Jay Brooks, Smith County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator. “It peaked on April 9 with 80 active cases. Acceleration data, that acceleration of growth, has been negative since May 14, which means that the growth of new cases is also slowing."

From May 12 through May 14, there were 414 COVID-19 tests performed at Harvey Hall in Tyler, but not every person tested was from Smith County.

“So far to date, I'm only aware of two positives tests that resulted from that for Smith County residents,” Brooks said.

The county is turning its focus to fulfilling a requirement to test all nursing facility residents and staff in the state of Texas by Friday.

“The EOC [Emergency Operations Center] decided for individuals in the nursing home it was problematic not only to the contamination concerns but also because it could lead to anxiety and stress on patients that are tested by an unknown caregiver,” Brooks said. “[Nursing facilities] did not want foreign individuals inside their homes, they wanted their staff to conduct this testing and I think they’re right.”

Smith County established a protocol, which was approved by the Texas Commission on Fire Protection, to conduct the COVID-19 tests without entering these facilities.

“What the protocol was, is that we’re going to have two members of the fire department be there on site having a command site trailer outside,” Brooks explained. “The nurse inside the residence would actually go in and conduct the test swabbing. They would seal it and bring back the completed test and then the fire department will help facilitate and get it to the lab.”

Brooks says the county has also been receiving PPE, and he is working with the purchasing department to ensure there is enough to have a reserve supply.