NET Health has confirmed two more positive cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, bringing the total to 144.

As of Thursday, April 30 at 3 p.m. Smith County has 85 recovered cases and four COVID-19 related deaths. 

There are 55 active cases in the county. 

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 29, 2 recoveries
  • Angelina County - 53
  • Bowie County - 95, 50 recoveries, 8 deaths
  • Camp County - 6, 5 recoveries
  • Cass County - 16, 8 recoveries
  • Cherokee County - 14, 1 death
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 84, 43 recoveries
  • Harrison County - 95, 8 recoveries, 7 deaths
  • Henderson County - 25
  • Hopkins County - 4, 4 recoveries 
  • Houston County - 7
  • Lamar County - 51
  • Marion County - 13, 1 recovered 
  • Morris County - 5, 2 recovered
  • Nacogdoches County - 148, 34 recoveries, 8 deaths
  • Panola County - 168, 10 recoveries, 7 deaths
  • Polk County - 20
  • Rains County - 2
  • Rusk County - 37, 12 recoveries, 1 death
  • Sabine County - 1
  • San Augustine County - 16, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 108, 13 recoveries, 1 death
  • Smith County - 144, 85 recoveries, 4 deaths
  • Titus County - 16
  • Trinity County - 9
  • Upshur County - 14
  • Van Zandt County - 15, 1 death
  • Wood County - 9, 4 recoveries