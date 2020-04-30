NET Health has confirmed two more positive cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, bringing the total to 144.
As of Thursday, April 30 at 3 p.m. Smith County has 85 recovered cases and four COVID-19 related deaths.
There are 55 active cases in the county.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 29, 2 recoveries
- Angelina County - 53
- Bowie County - 95, 50 recoveries, 8 deaths
- Camp County - 6, 5 recoveries
- Cass County - 16, 8 recoveries
- Cherokee County - 14, 1 death
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 84, 43 recoveries
- Harrison County - 95, 8 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Henderson County - 25
- Hopkins County - 4, 4 recoveries
- Houston County - 7
- Lamar County - 51
- Marion County - 13, 1 recovered
- Morris County - 5, 2 recovered
- Nacogdoches County - 148, 34 recoveries, 8 deaths
- Panola County - 168, 10 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Polk County - 20
- Rains County - 2
- Rusk County - 37, 12 recoveries, 1 death
- Sabine County - 1
- San Augustine County - 16, 1 death
- Shelby County - 108, 13 recoveries, 1 death
- Smith County - 144, 85 recoveries, 4 deaths
- Titus County - 16
- Trinity County - 9
- Upshur County - 14
- Van Zandt County - 15, 1 death
- Wood County - 9, 4 recoveries