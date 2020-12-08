Smith County reports 8 new deaths related to COVID-19

Smith County now has 2,666 cases of COVID-19.

NET Health has reported eight new deaths related to COVID-19 in Smith County. The new deaths include:

46-year old male resident of Tyler

65-year old male resident of Tyler

66-year old female resident of Tyler

77-year old male resident of Tyler

78-year old female resident of Lindale

83-year old female resident of Tyler

98-year old female resident of Tyler

99-year old female resident of Bullard

The total death count for Smith County has reached to 34.

“Our prayers and condolences are extended to the families of the 34 Smith County residents and to all northeast Texas residents who have died due to COVID-19,” George Roberts, NET Health CEO said. “Today’s announcement provides increased importance for everyone to exercise personal responsibility to help control the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”