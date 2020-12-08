Smith County reports 8 new deaths related to COVID-19

NET Health has reported eight new deaths related to COVID-19 in Smith County. The new deaths include:
- 46-year old male resident of Tyler
- 65-year old male resident of Tyler
- 66-year old female resident of Tyler
- 77-year old male resident of Tyler
- 78-year old female resident of Lindale
- 83-year old female resident of Tyler
- 98-year old female resident of Tyler
- 99-year old female resident of Bullard
The total death count for Smith County has reached to 34.
“Our prayers and condolences are extended to the families of the 34 Smith County residents and to all northeast Texas residents who have died due to COVID-19,” George Roberts, NET Health CEO said. “Today’s announcement provides increased importance for everyone to exercise personal responsibility to help control the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”
NET Health also reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 and 58 new recoveries. This brings the total number of cases in Smith County to 2,666, with 2,128 being active cases.