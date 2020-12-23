Smith County resident suspects holiday packages are being stolen, marked as delivered

After waiting three weeks for a UPS package that's been marked as "delivered," an Andy Woods resident is concerned that her Christmas packages are gone for good.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Many people are anxiously waiting for their Christmas gifts to be delivered, and Smith County resident has been waiting since early December.

UPS marked three of Rahmeesha Marshall's packages as delivered on Dec. 2, but they never made it to her.

"I was at work when I got the update that my packages were delivered and then I called my mom said, ‘hey my packages are sitting on the porch,’ and she was like ‘no they’re not,’” Marshall explained.

Video surveillance footage shows that nothing was delivered to her home that day. She never suspected the delivery driver could be behind this until a couple of weeks later when she was home to see it herself.

"When I was outside watching and waiting, he took a box off his truck, scanned it, stood right there for a little bit like looking, and then he just put it back in his truck,” she said.

She doesn't know who the driver is but she suspects he’s stealing packages.

“He was just up to no good and I could see it, especially when he got to looking around with the package and then went back into the car and drove off,” she said.

As the driver left, so did Marshall's hope of ever getting her kids’ Christmas gifts back. $169 worth of presents, gone.

She reached out to UPS and so far hasn’t had much luck.

“I've had one person hang up in my face. They’re really not helpful at all right now,” she said.

We’ve also reached out to UPS. Their statement read:

"UPS has technologies and programs that help ensure packages arrive as planned. If a package is stolen, the customer should contact the shipper and file a police report. UPS deliveries can be tracked on UPS.com, and we encourage consumers to sign up for the free UPS My Choice service so they can receive notifications."