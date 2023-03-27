Smith County resident wins $1 million from Texas Lottery ticket

The Flint resident, who is choosing to remain anonymous, won the prize in the 200X Cash Blitz.

Example video title will go here for this video

FLINT, Texas — A Flint resident just won $1 million after recently buying a Texas Lottery scratch ticket at convenience store in Midland.

According to an announcement from the Texas Lottery, the winning ticket was bought at Uncle’s 130203, located at 6601 FM 307, in Midland. The Flint resident, who is choosing to remain anonymous, won the prize in the 200X Cash Blitz.

The Texas Lottery said this was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. This game offers more than $145 million in total prizes.