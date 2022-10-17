New Smith County Courthouse bond up for election

Early voting begins October 24.

TYLER, Texas — Early voting starts a week from today and Smith County voters will have a lot to consider, including a bond for a new Smith County Courthouse. Our Jesus Martinez shares more details about what they'd be paying for.

"The previous courthouse to this courthouse was built in 1910 and then they had a bond election and they voted in 1952 or 1953 to actually tear that courthouse down and build the current courthouse and it was completed in 1955," said Neal Franklin, Smith County Judge-elect.

Fast forward 67 years into the future, history could repeat itself. At the polls, Smith County voters will vote on a bond that will replace the current courthouse, which the community has outgrown.

"The courthouse was not built to handle the number of people to come in there every week for jury duty, for court, witnesses coming in and out," said Larry Smith, Smith County Sheriff.

Smith said that increases the chance of a mistrial.

"There’s so much opportunity for one to speak to another and in some cases that’s enough to have a mistrial...the courthouse was not built for the amount of courts we have now," Smith said.

If this bond is approved, this will increase the tax rates by 3.67 cents. For a $200,000 home here in Tyler, that could be an increase of $73.46 per year.

"We had multiple studies done from over 20 years ago that said we needed a new courtroom and more parking…that’s what we’re presenting to the public a new courthouse bond but also a parking garage that will hold 550 cars," Franklin said. Parking that is much needed for a growing and vibrant downtown.