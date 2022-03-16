Smith County Road 192 to close Thursday, Friday

The road, also known as Smith County Road 192, will be closed from CR 193 (Taylor Road) to West Grande Boulevard.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Old Noonday Road in Smith County will be closed this Thursday and Friday as crews work to install drainage culverts.

According to Smith County, the culverts are meant to provide improved drainage along CR 192 and for the Cooper Estates Subdivision.

Drivers can use alternative routes, such as taking CR 193, to Texas Highway 155, to Grande Boulevard.