Smith County Road crews responding to trees, limbs, debris on roadways due to high winds

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County Road and Bridge crews are working "feverishly" as they respond to fallen trees, limbs and powerlines on roadways.

Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said starting at about 1 p.m., his department has been getting calls nearly five or 10 minutes about debris in roadways.

The National Weather Service forecasted high winds of 25 to 30 mph throughout the day with gusts as high as 45 mph across East Texas, and that's causing not only fallen trees but other dangers as well.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks is urging residents to refrain from outdoor burning. Brooks says, due to the winds, the county is "at high risk of wildfires.”

Brooks said he is also seeing reports of downed power lines along with the trees.

“If you encounter downed power lines, always assume they are live, stay clear, and contact the electric company or call 911 immediately,” Brooks said.

The Tyler Police Department has also warned that high winds have caused power outages at multiple traffic signals throughout the city. Cones will be placed around obstacles on the road.

If you see a tree or limb down that is covering a Smith County Road, please report it to Dispatch at 903-566-6600.