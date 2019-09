LINDALE, Texas — A group of road repairs in the Lindale area has been completed, but went about $100,000 over budget.

The Smith County Commissioners Court approved a change order on Tuesday for County Roads 4108, 4109 and 4110 on the outskirts of Lindale.

The cost of the road projects was about $1.2 million, instead of $1.1 million, county engineer Frank Davis told the Commissioners Court on Tuesday.

