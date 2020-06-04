TYLER, Texas — Smith County saw a large increase in confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday with the total jumping by 13 to 75 cases.

The Northeast Texas Public Health District announced the increase just after 5 p.m. on Monday.

The Smith County COVID-19 Dashboard illustrates eight of these individuals were exposed due to community spread and two-thirds of all confirmed cases in Smith County are under the age of 60.

You can read more about this story from our partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 14

Bowie County - 27, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 5

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 23

Harrison County - 11, 1 death

Henderson County - 4

Hopkins County - 4

Lamar County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 21, 2 deaths

Panola County - 4, 1 death

Polk County - 8

Rusk County - 13

San Augustine County - 4, 1 death

Shelby County - 11

Smith County - 75, 2 deaths

Titus County - 2

Trinity County - 1

Upshur County - 5

Van Zandt County - 5, 1 death

Wood County - 3

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.