NET HEALTH: Smith County sees more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Northeast Public Health District’s most recent statistics show the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Smith County has increased and over 100 new cases have been reported since Monday.

Smith County also saw 117 new total cases — 28 confirmed and 89 probable — reported in Thursday’s data. Just one month ago at the beginning of November, there were over 1,000 total active cases within the county. Throughout the month of October, there were 2,005 new COVID-19 cases reported within the county compared to September, in which new cases totaled 8,351, according to NET Health data. In November, there were 504 new cases in Smith County.