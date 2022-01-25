Smith County sets pandemic record for new COVID-19 cases in a month

The previous pandemic high was during September 2021, when the county saw a total of 8,351 new cases, according to NET Health. As of Monday, there have been 8,857 new cases reported through the first 24 days of January, surpassing the pandemic high by over 500 new cases. Comparatively, there were 1,382 new cases reported in all of December and 504 new cases throughout the month of November, according to data from NET Health.