Smith County sets pandemic record for new COVID-19 cases in a month

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County has surpassed a pandemic high of new cases reported in a single month since the Northeast Texas Public Health District began reporting cases in September of 2020.
The previous pandemic high was during September 2021, when the county saw a total of 8,351 new cases, according to NET Health. As of Monday, there have been 8,857 new cases reported through the first 24 days of January, surpassing the pandemic high by over 500 new cases. Comparatively, there were 1,382 new cases reported in all of December and 504 new cases throughout the month of November, according to data from NET Health.
There was no data provided by NET Health on community transmission levels of the virus Monday. That data is expected to again be available in Thursday’s report.
Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.