At his birthday dinner, Smith announced he will run again for Smith County Sheriff in 2024.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith announces re-election bid in Tyler Thursday night at his annual birthday dinner.

Smith announced he will seek his fourth term in office during the 2024 election.

Smith has over three decades of experience in local and federal law enforcement. He has been the sheriff of Smith County since 2013.

He said as long as he has the support of his family and has good health, he will continue to serve the community of Smith County.