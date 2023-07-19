SHERIFF: 2 arrests made after search warrant uncovers illegal drug operation in Tyler home

The Smith County Sheriff's SWAT team was deployed to the scene due to the high risk operation.

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office uncovered an illegal gang-related drug operation happening inside of a Tyler home on Tuesday.

Smith County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian informed the public that this operation was in conjunction with the East Texas Anti-Gang Center.

A search warrant was administered for 509 E. Cedar St. in Tyler. The residency was identified as a location where suspected gang members dealt with selling illegal narcotics.

The result of the search warrant was seized, which included two traffic stops related to this residence that were made during the operation.

The traffic stops were conducted by the Tyler Police Department and Canton Police Department on Interstate 20 in Canton.

Approximately two pounds of cocaine, 13 grams of crack cocaine, one pound of marijuana, one handgun and over $10,000 was seized at the residence.

Two felony arrests have been administered as a result of the siege.