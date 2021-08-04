Smith County sheriff weighs in on permitless carry bill

HB1927 passed the House after nearly seven hours of debate. Next, it heads to the Senate.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A pair of bills by State Representatives, James White and Matt Schaefer, would eliminate the requirement for Texans to obtain a license to carry handguns, either openly or concealed, so long as they're not prohibited by state or federal law from possessing a gun.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith has weighed in on this gun legislation sharing his support in a letter to Schaefer.

"I support the bill because it changes nothing, it makes things equal for the law-abiding citizen," Smith said.

In the letter, Smith writes about his 45-year background in law enforcement and his experiences.

"It's past time to use good and logical and common sense to face the problems we're having today concerning firearms and to listen to those of us who live this every day."

"Criminals that we come in contact with quite frequently that have firearms don't give a flip about whether they got a gun license or not," he said.

Not everyone has the same opinion as Sheriff Smith. Mack Woods, the Owner of the Shootist Gun and Knife Shop in Tyler describes himself as very pro-gun and was a Texas Peace Officer for more than 30 years. He believes this legislation goes too far.

"If you're going to carry a gun on about your person, based partly on my background in law enforcement, that there's got to be some kind of criteria for you to meet," Woods said.