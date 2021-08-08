Smith County Sheriff's Department investigates late-night shooting, man left in serious condition

The suspect has fled arrest twice.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Deputies were called to the 100 block of Dobbs Terrace around 1:30 a.m. after getting calls of a shooting. Officers found a man with several gunshot wounds to the chest, and that the suspect had fled the scene prior to the arrival of the deputies.

The suspect was identified at another location but had fled once again before officers arrived.

The victim was transported to UT Health Emergency where he underwent surgery and is currently in serious condition. His is name is being withheld pending notifying his family.