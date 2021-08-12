Smith County deputy arrested for misuse of official information

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, a deputy with the Smith County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) was arrested for misuse of official information.
According to the Smith County judicial records, Deputy Luis Sandoval, 28, of Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Wednesday. He was released Thursday after posting his $250,000 bond.
“Unfortunately law enforcement officers, for one reason or another, make bad decisions," Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said. "However, they will always be held to a higher standard at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.."
Sandoval was charged with the 3rd-degree felony offense after a months-long investigation involving the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.
This investigation began as an East Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Task Force investigation with DPS Investigators originating the investigation.
Sandoval was released from employment at the SCSO prior to his arrest. Sandoval had been employed at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office since November 14, 2017, until his separation on August 11, 2021. He served first as a detention officer and then transferred to patrol on September 13, 2018.
This investigation has been ongoing for several months and still remains active, therefore, information will remain limited until at least two ongoing investigations are completed.
"Within just two days of my taking office on January 1st of 2013, we were faced with having to arrest one of our own," Smith said. "Unfortunately, since that time, several others have taken the wrong path and have made conscious decisions to tarnish the badge. This is in contravention to each of the dedicated and hardworking men and women of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. There is absolutely no place in this Sheriff’s Office for dishonesty and I assure you once it’s identified and rears its ugly head it will not be tolerated.”