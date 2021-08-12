Smith County deputy arrested for misuse of official information

Luis Sandoval, 28, was released Thursday after posting his $250,000 bond.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, a deputy with the Smith County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) was arrested for misuse of official information.

According to the Smith County judicial records, Deputy Luis Sandoval, 28, of Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Wednesday. He was released Thursday after posting his $250,000 bond.

“Unfortunately law enforcement officers, for one reason or another, make bad decisions," Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said. "However, they will always be held to a higher standard at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.."

Sandoval was charged with the 3rd-degree felony offense after a months-long investigation involving the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

This investigation began as an East Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Task Force investigation with DPS Investigators originating the investigation.

Sandoval was released from employment at the SCSO prior to his arrest. Sandoval had been employed at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office since November 14, 2017, until his separation on August 11, 2021. He served first as a detention officer and then transferred to patrol on September 13, 2018.

This investigation has been ongoing for several months and still remains active, therefore, information will remain limited until at least two ongoing investigations are completed.