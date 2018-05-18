The Smith County Sheriffs' Office hosted a free active shooter training on Friday at the First Baptist Church in Gresham.

Sergeant Darrell Coslin said over the last few years, the country has averaged one active shooting every six weeks. He said that trend is increasing.

Anytime one happens, it brings a bigger turnout to these active shooter trainings.

"When we have an event like that, or the Parkland School shooting, or the Santa Fe High School shooting today, it raises awareness of the situation or problem, and people start seeking training," Coslin said.

These events can happen anytime and anywhere.

Whether due to terrorism, work place violence or the act of a mentally unstable person, he said they continue to happen.

"Let's start working on that plan now, and solve some of those problems ahead of time. So when it does happen to us, we've already got the plan in place," he said.

The point: so people will understand what happens to them physically and mentally during an active shooter situation.

Coslin said an active shooting is what's considered a "sudden severe stress event".

"Our heart rate goes up. Our respiration goes up. The ability to solve complicated problems becomes difficult, because we lose the ability for rational thought," he said.

He teaches three key points in the training.

First, get away from the shooter.

"Even if you're a conceal carry person. We don't want you to go looking for a gun fight," Coslin said.

Second, deny entry. That includes locking the doors, turning off the lights and barricading the doors.

Finally, don't show fear. Instead, Coslin said to show anger.

"Who is this person that's going to come in here, hurt our family members, our loved ones, our friends, our family members. What right do they have to do that," he said.

The SCSO has already trained more than 1,000 people in trainings this year.

There is no date set for the next active shooter training, but Coslin said to expect one soon.

