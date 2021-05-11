Sheriff’s office investigating shooting in Chapel Hill

The shooting occurred in the Jackson Heights community in the 3400 block of Jackson Avenue.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — The Smith’s County Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Jackson Heights community of Chapel Hill.

According to the sheriff’s office, at 2:15 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 3400 block of Jackson Avenue.

Deputies found a male with at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects apparently fired rounds from a vehicle toward the victim and fled the area in an unknown direction.

Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit are on location working the scene and speaking with witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office art (903) 566-6600.