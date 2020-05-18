SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a runaway who has connections to Lufkin.

Jasmine Murphy ran away from her Smith County residence and she has family in the Lufkin area, according to the sheriff's office.

Those who have information about Murphy's location should contact the sheriff's office at 903-566-6600 or their local law enforcement agency. People wanting to remain anonymous can "Submit A Tip" through the sheriff's office mobile app.

