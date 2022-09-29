Smith County Sheriff's Office searching for man accused of soliciting inappropriate photos from 11-year-old girl

x
TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Tyler man accused of soliciting inappropriate photos from an 11-year-old girl.

The sheriff's office said Cedric Devon "Bubba" Taylor, 38, is wanted for online solicitation of a minor under 14, which is a second-degree felony. He is 6'3"  and weighs 278 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Credit: Smith County Sheriff's Office

He is wanted for questioning and the sheriff's office said on July 6 he asked for inappropriate pictures from the young girl.

His last known address is on Valley Drive in Tyler, but he possibly moved to Longview with his girlfriend. His vehicle is unknown and he allegedly works at Zippy J's off of High Street in Longview, the sheriff's office said. 

Those who have information can contact Det. Aaron Hinton at 903-566-6600 or ahinton@smith-county.com. 

