The Smith County Sheriff's Office says two runaway teens who left a group home have been located in Panola County.

According to the SCSO, on Sunday, officers with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office located both Lynette Webb and Kirstin Millerd at an address in Panola County.

The two were unharmed and in good physical condition.

Deputies took both girls into protective custody until CPS caseworkers arrived to transport them back to Smith County.

According to the SCSO, Kirstin Millerd, 16, and Lynette Webb, 14, left a group home in the Lindale area on March 16, supposedly headed to Longview.

SCSO

SCSO