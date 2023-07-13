Smith County Sheriff's Office searching for man accused of stealing tailgate from business

The business owner reviewed camera footage to see the man drive toward the F350 and remove the tailgate, the sheriff's office said.

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of stealing a tailgate from an auto sales business in June.

A man driving a white Toyota Corolla drove up to J&L Auto Sales, located at 12310 Highway 155 S near Tyler, around 7 a.m. on June 14. He spoke to the business owner and asked about pricing for a Ford F350 at the lot, according to the sheriff's office.

When the business owner went inside to get the price, he came back out to find the suspect was gone along with the tailgate of the vehicle he had asked about. The owner reviewed camera footage to see the man drive toward the F350 and remove the tailgate, the sheriff's office said.