SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a developmentally challenged woman who has gone missing.

According to the SCSO, officials are seeking Barbara Cooperwood, 36.

She stands 5'5" and weighs about 205 pounds. She has a shaved head with the exception of a dark mohawk. She was last seen near her residence in the 18000 block of Oakridge Drive, in southwest Smith County. She was wearing a white tank top and black shorts. Officials say she has several medical conditions and has the mentality of a 7-year-old.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the SCSO at 903-566-6600.