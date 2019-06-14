SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 36-year-old Barbara Cooperwood.

Cooperwood is described as 5’5”, weighs about 205 pounds, and has dark hair,

She was last seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts. She has a shaved head, with the exception of a strip of hair down the middle of her head, similar to a mohawk, according to SCSO.

According to the family, Cooperwood has numerous mental health conditions and has the mentality of a seven-year-old child. Cooperwood was last seen near her residence in the 18000 block of Oakridge Drive in the southwestern portion of Smith County.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.