Smith County Sheriff's Office to assist Henderson County deputies with Coffee City calls when needed

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse and Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said they’ve been in communication for law enforcement needs in Coffee City.

TYLER, Texas — Two East Texas sheriff's offices will be handling law enforcement in Coffee City after the police chief was fired and the entire department was deactivated earlier this week.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office will have deputies assisting the city while replacements are made for the Coffee City Police Department.

"We’re ready and willing to go should he have any deputy in that area that needs assistance. We’re right across the lake," Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said.

In a previous interview with CBS19, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the HCSO is stepping up to handle law enforcement and respond to calls as needed in Coffee City.

"Basically, we're going to treat Coffee City the same as everyone else. We have deputies who work on that side of the county, and they will be responsible to answer calls on that side of the city," Hillhouse said.

"We have deputies near that area quite frequently because we’re more incorporated with businesses on that part of (Highway) 155," Smith said. "If there’s a major event, we’re able to get there before the HCSO at their request, we’ll obviously respond and wait for them to get there. (Then) we'll turn anything over to them and assist them in any way we can."

Both agencies are stepping up to cover calls after an investigation by our sister station KHOU11 in Houston uncovered a series of allegations against the now former Chief JohnJay Portillo and his officers.

"It’s criminal. Those law enforcement officers who did this knew better. They’re in it for themselves and not in it for the public. They need to be dealt with and dealt with quickly," Smith said.

The investigation also revealed Coffee City hauled in $1 million in court fines last year. Smith said that’s not how it’s supposed to work.

"You should never use traffic law enforcement as the revenue of which to run a city or a police department. If you don’t have the money to run a police department, you shouldn’t have one," Smith said.