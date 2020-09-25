Smith County Sheriff's Office warning residents about warrant scam

This scam involves several phone calls that have been received by several Smith County citizens Friday morning.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has recently been made aware of another warrant scam in the area.

The caller is identifying himself as Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. In one particular instance, the caller informed the victim she failed to show up for a court date and she needed to post a $2,500 surety bond. The caller instructed the victim to stay on the line as she drove toward the sheriff’s office. Fortunately, the victim’s husband was able to intercede and the caller disconnected.

" Had the victim stayed on the line, it is likely that the caller would have instructed her to obtain a money order or similar payment method," the SCSO said in a statement.

At no time will anyone from the SCSO, or any law enforcement agency, call an individual and request cash or monetary payment for any criminal offense or warrant. Also, never provide anyone with debit/credit card numbers or personal information such as Social Security numbers, birthdates or driver’s license numbers over the phone.

The only time you should ever provide this information is if the call was initiated by you and it is to a known individual.

It appears that the motive for this scam is monetary in nature, however, the possibility exists that physical harm could arise if a victim were to meet with these scammers. If you receive a phone call such as this, simply hang up and call the SCSO at (903) 566-6600 or the local law enforcement agency within your jurisdiction.