Smith County Sheriff's Office warns of scammers posing as deputy

If you receive a phone call such as this, simply hang up and call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens of a phone scam.

According to SCSO, a resident received a phone call in which the caller identified himself as a lieutenant with the sheriff’s office by specific name.

The caller informed the victim that they needed some information before they take legal action against him. The victim says the caller was very specific with his information including the victim’s past arrest record.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says at no time will they randomly call an individual and ask for personal identifying information over the phone.

If you get a phone call, such as this one, the SCSO wants to remind you to not provide the caller with your personal information, that includes Social Security numbers, birth dates and driver’s license numbers.

Also, never provide credit/debit card numbers, bank routing numbers or account numbers over the phone. The only time this information should ever be provided over the phone is if the call was initiated by you and it is to a known agency, business or creditor.