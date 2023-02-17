Smith County Sheriff's Office warns about scam claiming to have people's identifying information

The letter shared has misspellings and claims that the recipients have been provided a new Social Security number.

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam involving a letter saying someone is misusing their personal information and claims to offer a new Social Security number.

The sheriff's office said that letter has been circulating across Smith County and could come to residents via mail or email. Those who receive it should simply disregard the document as it has no validity.

